iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

