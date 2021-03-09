iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.56. 701,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,735,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

