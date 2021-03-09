iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,975,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

