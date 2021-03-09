iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,896 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,807 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92.

