iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,270,807 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

