iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.