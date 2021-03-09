iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $127,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.52. 132,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

