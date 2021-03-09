iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

