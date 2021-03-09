iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $389.86. The company had a trading volume of 133,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

