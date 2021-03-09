iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.04. 73,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average of $217.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

