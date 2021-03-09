iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

