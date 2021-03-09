iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $477,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.97. 170,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

