iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $270,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

