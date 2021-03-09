iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 424.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $113,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $27.16. 10,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

