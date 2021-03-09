iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 82,556.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,419. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

