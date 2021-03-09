iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,437 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

