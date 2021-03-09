iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $396.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.97. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

