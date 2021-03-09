iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.