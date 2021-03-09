iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.13. 6,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average is $267.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.