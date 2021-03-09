iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.