iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,045,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

