iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $174.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

