iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.44. 68,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

