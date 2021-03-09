iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.32. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

