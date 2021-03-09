iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,229,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

