iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

