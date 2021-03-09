iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

iSun stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. iSun has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $32.24.

iSun Company Profile

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

