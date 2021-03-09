Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
ITRM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
