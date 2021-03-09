Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

ITRM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.