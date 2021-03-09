Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 5.1%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 10,783,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 30,808,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

