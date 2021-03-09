ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.26

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 38158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Read More: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.