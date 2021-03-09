ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.26

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 38158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

