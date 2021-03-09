Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $110.96

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.96, but opened at $101.58. Itron shares last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 18,532 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Mirova raised its position in Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

