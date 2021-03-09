ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.90

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.90 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 11464438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.65 ($1.52).
ITV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).
The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.30.
ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.