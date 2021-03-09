ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.90

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.90 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 11464438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.65 ($1.52).

ITV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.30.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

