IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 17.6% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.94. 1,948,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,827,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

