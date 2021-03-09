J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.