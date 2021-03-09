J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALK traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,550. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

