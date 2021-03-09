J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.25 Million

Brokerages predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $365.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $369.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,460,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

