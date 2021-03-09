Jack Engelkes Sells 3,500 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Engelkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

