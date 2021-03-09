Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $247.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.93 million to $252.86 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $105.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

