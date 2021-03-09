Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,488. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

