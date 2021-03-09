Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.23

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $120.66, with a volume of 7652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.25.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

