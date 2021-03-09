Jacqueline Bassani Sells 1,559 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

