James D. Neff Sells 15,300 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $297,738.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,569.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 5,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,705. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $856.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.