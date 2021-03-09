James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 37,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,641. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.