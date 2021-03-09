James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.09

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $28.85. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 29,763 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

