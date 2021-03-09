James P. Williams Sells 24,806 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. 1,048,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.