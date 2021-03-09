Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $581,045.48 and approximately $230,253.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030980 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

