Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Tops $0.16

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $778,606.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

