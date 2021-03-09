Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $228.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $174.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $166.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

