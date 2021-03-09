Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 685.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

