JCDecaux (JCDXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

